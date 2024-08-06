Ryan Harris appointed head coach of South Australia men's cricket team

Adelaide, Aug 6: Former Australia pacer Ryan Harris has been appointed as the head coach of South Australia's men's cricket team, succeeding Jason Gillespie. Harris, who began his first class career with South Australia more than two decades ago, expressed his excitement and commitment to the new role. "I'm thrilled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of South Australia," Harris said to cricket.com.au.

"Having worked closely with the boys last summer and during our current pre-season training, I know what this squad is capable of and can't wait to get started and build on the positive steps we saw last year," he added.



Harris' coaching journey began after a chronic knee injury ended his playing career during the 2015 Ashes series in England. He transitioned into coaching, achieving success with the Australian under 19 team, which he led to World Cup appearances in 2018 and 2020 alongside current Victoria coach Chris Rogers. He also gained valuable experience in white ball cricket through stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, and as a consultant bowling coach for the Australian Test team.

South Australia's recent performances have been challenging, finishing at the bottom of the One Day Cup ladder and second last in the Sheffield Shield last season. Notably, seamer Nathan McAndrew took 48 wickets at an average of 18.58 in the Shield, and explosive opener Jake Fraser-McGurk made headlines with a record breaking century off just 29 balls.