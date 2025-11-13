Ronel Singh recalls ‘surreal’ experience managing India's World Cup-winning team

Guwahati, Nov 13: What began as a simple eagerness to learn turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Leishangthem Ronel Singh, the manager of the Indian women’s cricket team that created history by winning their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title on November 2 in Navi Mumbai.

“It has been a wonderful experience. It’s definitely one of the best moments of my life,” said Ronel, who is also the secretary of the Manipur Cricket Association, while speaking to The Assam Tribune over phone from Imphal.

Since returning home, Ronel has been busy attending felicitation programmes and receiving greetings from well-wishers. When he was handed the responsibility of being the administrative manager the national side, he took it as an opportunity to learn how a team functions in an ICC event.

“I’ve been involved in several cricket assignments earlier. I was the liaison officer for the Australian women’s team during their India tour some years ago. So I had a fair bit of understanding about preparations. Later, in 2023, I served as the convener of the senior women’s selection team for the Northeast zone and again in 2024 for the Duleep Trophy selection committee,” he said.

Ronel added that he was keen to understand the various aspects of international cricket — from how players prepare mentally and physically for a long tournament to how they handle highs and lows during competition.

Recalling the World Cup journey, he said, “Initially, the stadiums were not packed until the semifinal. We got nice support in Guwahati and Indore. But when we reached Navi Mumbai, the atmosphere changed completely.

The semifinal and final were sold out, and as manager, I had a tough time arranging tickets. After the final win, fans waited outside the stadium and hotel till late in the night. It was amazing to witness that kind of fanfare for women’s cricket.”

Ronel believes this victory could transform women’s cricket in India. “It’s like when the men’s team won the 1983 World Cup. I think this win will change women’s cricket dramatically,” he said.

Expressing gratitude, Ronel said, “I thank ICC chairman Jay Shah for his support. During his tenure as BCCI secretary, the Northeast received major infrastructure development. We now have indoor facilities, and there’s been a lot of focus on women’s cricket. The Women’s Premier League has also helped local players gain confidence by sharing the dressing room with international stars.”

He also acknowledged BCCI honorary secretary Devajit Saikia and IPL governing council member Mamon Majumdar for their support, along with the Northeast Cricket Development Council.

Speaking about head coach Amol Muzumdar, Ronel said, “He doesn’t talk much, but he believes in action. He leads by example and ensures everything is done professionally. My role was to manage everything outside the boundary line, while the coaching staff handled matters inside. The entire support staff — physios, trainers, doctors — were extremely professional. We had a wonderful time, and everyone respected each other’s responsibilities.”

On November 2, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, defeated South Africa in the final to clinch their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup crown — a victory that, as Ronel puts it, “still feels surreal”.