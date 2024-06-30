Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, announces retirement from T20 internationals

Guwahati, June 30: After lifting the T20 World Cup 2024, Indian men’s cricket captain and hitman Rohit Sharma and cricket G.O.A.T. Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the international match in T20 format on Sunday.

Revealing his retirement, Kohli said, “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. This was an amazing game. I was telling Rohit today when we were out to bat, ‘One day you feel like you can’t get a run, then you come out and things happen.’ I am just really grateful I was able to get the job done for the team on the day it mattered the most.”

“It was a now-or-never situation. This is my last T20 game playing for India, it’s the last World Cup I was going to play, so I wanted to make the most of it,” he stated.

Moments after his announcement, Sharma, during the post-match press conference, said, “This was my last game as well. I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There’s no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of this.”

“This has to be the greatest time. I can say that. It's only because of how desperately I wanted to win this. All the runs that I've scored in all these years, it does matter, but I'm not big on stats and all of that. Winning games for India, winning trophies for India - that is what I look forward to all the time,” he added.