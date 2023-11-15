85 years of service to the nation
Sports

Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 ODI sixes in World Cup

By The Assam Tribune
Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 ODI sixes in World Cup
Source: X 

Guwahati, Nov 15: Veteran cricketer and captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma became the first batter to hit 50-plus sixes in the World Cup, breaking Chris Gayle's previous record of 49.

He also became the batter with the most sixes in a single World Cup edition, surpassing Gayle's record of 26 sixes in the 2015 edition. Rohit's record-breaking moment occurred in the fifth over of the ongoing semi-final match against New Zealand.

The veteran cricketer has garnered immense respect and admiration from fans and fellow cricketers alike for etching his name in history.


The Assam Tribune


