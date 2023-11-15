Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 ODI sixes in World Cup

Guwahati, Nov 15: Veteran cricketer and captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma became the first batter to hit 50-plus sixes in the World Cup, breaking Chris Gayle's previous record of 49.

He also became the batter with the most sixes in a single World Cup edition, surpassing Gayle's record of 26 sixes in the 2015 edition. Rohit's record-breaking moment occurred in the fifth over of the ongoing semi-final match against New Zealand.

The veteran cricketer has garnered immense respect and admiration from fans and fellow cricketers alike for etching his name in history.



