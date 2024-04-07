Riyan’s name should be considered for T20 WC squad: Farokh Engineer

GUWAHATI, April 7: Farokh Engineer, the former Indian cricketing great currently visiting Assam, has described young all-rounder Riyan Parag as an exciting talent. Engineer believes that the Rajasthan Royals player should be considered for India's team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“I seriously think that he (Riyan) should be considered for the World T20 team,” said the 86-year-old former wicketkeeper-batsman. “I’m very impressed with Riyan Parag… He is an exciting cricketer.”

Riyan has been in exceptional form this season, playing crucial roles in two of his team's victories almost single-handedly. He scored 43 against Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a majestic unbeaten 84 against Delhi Capitals and another superb unbeaten 54. Riyan briefly held the Orange Cap for being the leading run-scorer before Virat Kohli took over.

Additionally, Engineer praised Riyan for demonstrating Test-match temperament.

“Riyan Parag has a solid defensive technique along with attacking skills. While IPL is different from Test cricket, I believe Riyan has the temperament and all the attributes to become a regular Test player. My best wishes to him,” Engineer added.

“It would be a significant moment for Assam if he receives a national call-up. Assam has been underrepresented in cricket until now. It's wonderful to see Guwahati gaining prominence.”

Farokh Engineer made his debut for India in 1961 and played 46 Test matches for the country. His first match was against England in Kanpur, and his final appearance for India was in 1975 against West Indies at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. He also represented the English county side Lancashire during the 1960s and 70s. Engineer, who currently resides in the UK, is one of India's oldest living cricketers.