Riyan Parag’s catch turned the match in Royals’ favour: CSK coach Fleming

Guwahati, March 31: After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fell to Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling encounter at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium on Sunday, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming pointed to Riyan Parag’s stunning catch to dismiss Shivam Dube as the game-changing moment that swung the match in the Royals’ favour.

Parag’s remarkable effort off Wanindu Hasaranga’s bowling in the 9.3 over sent Dube back to the pavilion after a promising 18 off 11 balls.

“I think (Riyan) Parag’s catch was the turning point in the match. Till then, the matchup was going our way. Dube is a devastating player of spin, and they (Royals) were looking to bowl spin. So, we thought we were in with a good opportunity to advance the game. That catch was big,” Fleming said.

The CSK coach also lauded Nitish Rana’s explosive knock of 81 off just 36 balls, acknowledging its impact on the game.

“Nitish Rana played really well. I thought he handled a bit of pace, a bit of bounce, and a bit of seam early on to get them off to a great start,” Fleming noted.

"And then there was classy bowling from Hasaranga to Ruturaj. So those were probably three pretty significant moments,” he added.

Addressing the much-debated question of why Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats lower in the order, Fleming revealed that physical constraints now limit the CSK icon’s ability to play long innings.

“It’s a time thing. MS (Dhoni) judges it. His body, his knees, are not what they used to be. He’s moving okay, but there’s still an attrition aspect to it. He can’t bat 10 overs running full tilt, so he gauges on the day what he can give us,” Fleming explained.

He added that Dhoni adjusts his batting position based on the match situation.

“If the game is in the balance, like today, he will go a little bit earlier. And he backs other players when other opportunities arise. So he’s balancing that,” the Kiwi coach added.

Fleming also highlighted Dhoni’s value to CSK beyond just his batting.

“I said it last year as well. He’s too valuable to us—his leadership and wicket-keeping—to throw him in at 9-10 overs. He’s actually never done that. From around 13-14 overs, he’s looking to go, depending on who’s in,” the former New Zealand captain said.

With another tight contest in the books against Delhi Capitals on April 5, CSK will look to regroup and bounce back.