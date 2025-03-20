Riyan Parag named Rajasthan Royals captain for IPL 2025

Guwahati, Mar 20: In a historic moment for cricket in the Northeast, Assam’s very own Riyan Parag is set to captain Rajasthan Royals for the first three matches of IPL 2025.

This milestone makes Riyan the first Assamese player to lead an IPL franchise, marking a proud achievement for the region.

The dynamic all rounder, a key player for Rajasthan Royals over the years, will step into the captaincy role for their first encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, and the home matches against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

With Sanju Samson not yet cleared for wicket-keeping and fielding, he will focus on contributing with the bat for Rajasthan Royals while continuing his recovery.

In light of this, the franchise has placed its trust in Riyan Parag’s leadership — a responsibility he has earned through his experience captaining Assam in domestic cricket, showcasing his tactical acumen and composure under pressure.

Fans in Guwahati and across the Northeast are gearing up for a historic IPL season as their very own Riyan Parag steps into a leadership role, marking a new chapter in the region’s cricketing journey.

As Rajasthan Royals take the field under his captaincy, the roar from Guwahati is sure to be louder than ever!