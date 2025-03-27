Riyan an all-format player for future, says Sairaj Bahutule

Guwahati, Mar 27: Rajasthan Royals spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has heaped praise on Riyan Parag, stating that the Assam cricketer has improved steadily and is poised to be an all-format player for India in the future.

"Riyan has only got better with every opportunity. Sometimes performances go unrecognised. But now, with his consistent performances and persistence over the last two to three years at the domestic level, he has gained recognition. His performance last year was outstanding, which earned him a place in the Indian team. Now, I am sure that in the coming years, he will develop into a quality all-rounder," Bahutule said after Rajasthan Royals’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

The former India cricketer also lauded Riyan’s improving skills. "The way he bowled (0/25 from 4 overs) today and his continuous improvement in batting show his potential. Personally, I believe he is an all-format player for the future."

However, Rajasthan Royals endured a tough outing in Guwahati, suffering an eight-wicket defeat against KKR. Speaking about the game, Bahutule admitted that the team fell short of a competitive total.

"Maybe the score was not good enough, and the wicket was not ideal for batting, as we have seen in most matches here. It was a slightly sticky track to start with, but to be honest, we could have added 15-20 more runs to the total, which would have put pressure on KKR," he said.

The coach acknowledged that the Royals’ squad is young and still developing. "We are a young side with a young captain. So, keeping the wicket factor aside, it is just a matter of getting into the performance mode. I personally feel that it will come through," he added.

When asked about the performance of Rajasthan’s spinners, Bahutule admitted that they could have bowled better. "We have world-class spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. At times, I thought they bowled a little short. Had they hit the right length, there was a lot of assistance for them," he noted.

He also pointed out that the players are still settling into the IPL season. "They have just joined the IPL, and I am sure they will have an impact in the coming games. I trust all our bowlers. We have a young and promising side, and they are looking forward to every game," he said.

Touching upon the playing conditions, Bahutule mentioned the dew factor but did not believe it was a major issue. "There was some dew, but not too much. Under lights, the wicket tends to bind, and the ball comes on better. However, there was still enough assistance for our spinners. Maybe we could have executed slightly better, but it is a learning process, and we will get better in the coming matches," he concluded.

In their next match, the Royals will play against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.