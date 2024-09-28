Revamped Bordoloi Trophy on cards

Guwahati, Sept 28: The legacy of the Bordoloi Trophy refuses to fade, and like a phoenix, it is poised for a resurgence. The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA), the tournament's organizers, are committed to reviving and re-branding the prestigious 72-year-old football competition.

In partnership with the Assam government, GSA aims to expand the reach of the Bordoloi Trophy across the State, involving thousands of players.



“Our vision is to establish the Bordoloi Trophy as the premier club championship in Assam, showcasing regional talent and fostering unity through the spirit of sport,” said GSA secretary Devajit Saikia during a press conference at Gauhati Town Club in Guwahati on September 27.



The upcoming edition of the tournament will span the entire State, with participation from clubs in all districts over a three-month period. Saikia revealed that over 5,600 players from 284 clubs will compete in 608 matches under the revamped format.







Expanded format across Assam:



Each district’s sports association will select its top eight clubs, which will compete in the first phase, starting on January 20, 2025. A total of 525 matches will take place across 35 districts simultaneously.

The second phase, known as the Cluster Round, will feature district champions competing within their respective clusters. The State has been divided into six zones based on geographical location, and this phase will commence on February 10, 2025.



The winners and runners-up from each zone (12 teams) will advance to the main final round of the Bordoloi Trophy, which will be held at the Judges’ Field in Guwahati starting March 1, 2025. Joining them will be the winner and runner-up of the Guwahati Premier League, along with two invited teams.



“The final round will be a 16-team affair, and we plan to invite two additional teams, which could include foreign sides or prominent clubs from across India. We are hopeful for an exciting final round,” Saikia added.



Government support and broader participation:

Although GSA has traditionally organized the Bordoloi Trophy, this year the district sports associations will co-organize the event with the support from the Assam government.



“Our goal is to provide a competitive platform for the top football clubs from every district, promoting football throughout Assam and contributing to the development of the sport,” Saikia said.



“We aim to instill competitiveness and football's spirit across communities, offering a platform for emerging talents to shine.”



Saikia also announced that prize money will be awarded starting from the first round, with more attractive prizes for the final round.



“We plan to involve local communities and schools to inspire the next generation of football players and fans. Our goal is to establish robust talent scouting and development systems for both players and coaches,” he added.



Saikia emphasised that this effort will strengthen club culture in Assam, which will benefit football in the long term. Player registration for the tournament will begin in December 2024.



Kausar J Hilaly, secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, also expressed the government’s full support for reviving one of Eastern India’s oldest football tournaments and elevating the sport’s status in Assam.

