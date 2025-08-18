Returning to Utrecht marks the end of Sebastien Haller's journey from Dortmund

New Delhi, Aug 18: Sebastien Haller’s three-year stint at Borussia Dortmund officially came to an end on Monday, as the Ivorian striker completed a transfer to Dutch side FC Utrecht. The move marks a return to familiar territory for Haller, who previously played for Utrecht between 2015 and 2017.

Haller’s time at Dortmund was marked by significant highs and devastating lows. Just weeks after signing with the German giants in 2022, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. His fight against the disease and eventual return to the pitch was widely praised, symbolizing determination and resilience. The striker underwent two surgeries and chemotherapy in the ensuing months before returning to play in early 2023.

“I am happy and satisfied. Actually everything. There has been the necessary interest from other clubs this summer. But for me there was only one ideal scenario and that was FC Utrecht. We built something beautiful last year and I want to be part of it longer. If you see what we have done in Europe: great. Good matches, great results. The only thing you think: I want to be there, help the team. And that has now succeeded.”

“Utrecht is a nice place for me, just like the Netherlands. I can bring my family back to a place they know. That brings peace and is crucial for me: being together with my family again. Of course it took a while. There were a few challenges, but in the end both clubs cooperated well. I am very grateful for that,” said Haller.

Haller, who moved to Strobelallee from Ajax in 2022, made 33 Bundesliga appearances (nine goals) and six Champions League appearances (one goal) for BVB. In the first half of the 2024/25 season, he went out on loan to newly-promoted La Liga side CD Leganes, and in the second half of the season he returned to FC Utrecht.

--IANS