'Retired' wrestler Vinesh Phogat served with a whereabouts failure notice by NADA

New Delhi, Sep 25: The National Anti-Doping Authority (NADA) has served a notice for a whereabouts failure to retired wrestler Vinesh Phogat after sending a team to collect urine sample of the wrestler who missed a medal in the Paris Olympic Games as she was disqualified for being 100gms overweight on the morning of the final.



The notice informed that a Dope Control Officer was sent to Vinesh's residence in Sonipat in Haryana on September 9, at the time specified by her, that she would be available there. But Vinesh, who is contesting the elections for the Haryana Assembly, was not available at her residence. This, NADA said, constitutes a whereabouts failure.



Vinesh, who made history for India by becoming the first female wrestler to qualify for the final of the Women's 50kg category in Paris, has been asked to reply to the notice within 14 days.



"You are hereby given a formal notice to notify you about the apparent failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the ADR and to invite you to make any comments before we come to a final decision on the matter. Please read this letter carefully, as it may have serious consequences for you," said the NADA notice.



The 'formal notice' informed Vinesh Phogat that she was not available at her residence in Pratap Colony, Sonipat at 12:20 hours on September 9 as was updated in the recent Whereabouts Filing. "A Dope Control Officer (DCO) was sent to test you on that day at that time and place. However, the DCO was unable to locate you for testing you as you were not available at the given location. [A copy of the DCO's Unsuccessful Attempt Report is enclosed, providing details of the attempt," the NADA notice said.

As per the World Anti-Doping Authority rules, active sportspersons are part of the Registered Testing Pool and therefore are required to give a specific time and location for specific days in a month when they would be available for testing if needed. Vinesh, who had qualified for the Paris Olympic Games, has been part of the Registered Testing Pool since March 2022 and was also informed by NADA in January this year about her inclusion in the list.



"Please respond to this letter within 14 days specifying if you accept that You have committed a whereabouts Failure or alternatively if you believe you have not committed a Whereabouts Failure'. In the latter case, Please explain, in as much detail as possible the reasons for your belief," the NADA letter informed the wrestler.



Three whereabouts failures in 12 months are considered an Anti-doping Rule Violation and taken and get the same punishment as a positive dope test. In the case of Vinesh Phogat, the NADA letter specified, that it was her first whereabouts failure in 12 months. Soon after her campaign in the Paris Olympic Games ended in heartbreak, Vinesh Phogat announced through a statement on social media her decision to retire from wrestling.

A few days after that she quit her job with Railways and joined the Indian National Congress party and has been nominated to contest elections from the JUlana constituency.