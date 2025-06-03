Renedy confident in Manolo era, calls for long-term vision for Indian football

Guwahati, June 3: Former India captain and accomplished midfielder Renedy Singh believes the national team is in capable hands under the stewardship of Manuel Manolo Marquez.

Currently serving as assistant coach at Bengaluru FC, the AFC Pro Licence holder was in Guwahati to scout emerging Under-19 talent from Assam.

Renedy, who represented India for over 13 years between 1998 and 2011, praised Marquez’s approach and experience, expressing hope that the Spaniard would be given time to shape a strong team.

“We’ve got a very good coach in Manolo. I’ve seen his work in Indian football over the years. If he’s given time, I’m confident results will come,” Renedy said, during an interaction with The Assam Tribune.

India are currently in Thailand for a training camp under Manolo’s guidance, ahead of a friendly on June 4, followed by the crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round tie in Hong Kong on June 10.

Manolo, who took charge in July 2024, has overseen six matches so far. India’s only win under his tenure came against the Maldives (3-0) in a friendly. Blue Tigers suffered a loss to Syria (0-3), with the remaining fixtures ending in draws.

A string of disappointing results, including defeats to lower-ranked sides like Afghanistan (before Manolo era started), has led to growing scrutiny from fans and experts.

But Renedy remains optimistic. “We can’t expect overnight changes. Coaches need time to build. If Manolo stays long-term, Indian football will benefit,” he said.

Turning his attention to youth football, Renedy lauded India’s Under-19 team for lifting the SAFF Championship title but warned against overconfidence.

“It’s good that the boys have won, and some of them are from our academy. But we must not get carried away with a win against Bangladesh. The aim should be to compete with nations like Japan and Korea,” he remarked.

He added, “I told the boys, celebrate the win, but stay focused. Under Bibiano Fernandes’ (U19 coach) guidance, I’m confident they will continue to grow.”

Renedy also praised Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, who recently returned from international retirement.

“Sunil is still scoring goals at 40. He netted 15 times in the ISL this season — not many Indian players are doing that. Even if he can’t play the full 90 minutes, those 30–40 minutes he plays can still be decisive.”

Looking ahead to the next ISL season, Renedy said Bengaluru FC are determined to go one step further. “We reached the final this season but fell short. Our aim now is to win the ISL title. That’s the target, and we’re already working towards it.”

He also had words of encouragement for fellow Indian coach Khalid Jamil of Jamshedpur FC, the only Indian head coach currently in the ISL.

“Khalid has done a commendable job — from Mumbai FC to leading Aizawl FC to an I-League title, helping NorthEast United FC to grow and now with Jamshedpur. His journey is inspiring and will surely motivate more Indian coaches to dream big,” he said.

Renedy’s visit to Guwahati was part of a talent identification initiative, where promising Under-19 players were selected from the 70th Bordoloi Trophy to train in Spain.

Expressing his enthusiasm to contribute to football development in the Northeast, he said, “I’m always open to working for the growth of football in Assam. The region has huge potential.”