Redeem Tlang & the 'spirit of wolves': NEUFC star eyes another big season

Guwahati, July 22: For someone who prefers to let his game speak louder than his words, Redeem Tlang has come a long way from his formative years in Shillong to becoming a household name in the Northeast football circuit.

Soft-spoken and humble, the 30-year-old winger is now in his third stint with NorthEast United FC — a club he first represented during the inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) season in 2014.

In between, Redeem had short spells with FC Goa and Odisha FC. But, it seems, his footballing journey keeps leading him back to the Highlanders.

Now, with the 2025-26 season just around the corner, the Highlanders are preparing to defend their first major title — the Durand Cup, which they lifted in 2024 under Spanish coach Juan Pedro Benali.

During a brief break in the club’s training session in Guwahati, Redeem spoke to The Assam Tribune , reflecting on his journey, his coach and what lies ahead.

“He (Benali) talks about the spirit of wolves — to fight like wolves,” said Redeem. “That’s the fighting spirit. It inspired me from the very first day. Even if you are hurt, you go back and fight again. That has stayed with me.”

Benali’s arrival has coincided with a refreshing turnaround in the team’s fortunes. The 56-year-old Spaniard, known for his no-nonsense approach, is also the only head coach to have remained with the club for three consecutive seasons.

“As a coach, he is strict and straightforward — but all of that is for our good. He corrects our mistakes, guides us towards the right direction. He’s a good example for the club, and also a very good human being,” Redeem said.

In an earlier interaction with this correspondent, Benali had said he was “pleasantly surprised” to see young boys in the region aspiring to be like Redeem — not just Messi or Ronaldo. For Redeem, the sentiment was overwhelming.

“I feel privileged and humbled. When kids say they want to be like me, it feels like I’m doing something right. What matters most is that the kids are into football — that’s how we grow Indian football from the grassroots,” he said with a shy smile.

Now in his third term with NEUFC, Redeem says he owes much to the club that gave him his first ISL break.

“I’m very grateful to NorthEast United — I started my ISL journey here. The management, coaching staff, office staff, my teammates — everyone is so supportive. It’s a good environment to be in. And when you're in a good environment, you want to work hard every day,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Highlanders will begin their Durand Cup title defence on August 2 against the Malaysian Army Football Team.

Grouped alongside Shillong Lajong and Rangdajied United, the road to the knockout stages will not be easy.

Redeem, however, prefers to keep it simple. “It’s always about the next match. That’s the focus. We take it step by step. Individual goals are always there, but the most important thing is the team,” he said.

With a focused mind and the “spirit of wolves” etched in his heart, Redeem is all set to write the next chapter of his footballing journey.