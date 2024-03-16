86 years of service to the nation
RCA elections to be held in Jaipur on April 8

By IANS

Jaipur, March 15: The stage is all set to make Dhananjay Singh, the son of Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, the full-time President of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), officials said here on Friday.

The RCA elections will be held in Jaipur on April 8 to elect a new President, after Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, resigned as the RCA chief last month.

On March 9, Dhananjay Singh was made the Acting President of the RCA. At the same meeting, Vaibhav Gehlot's resignation was also accepted.

