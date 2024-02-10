Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul returns for the final three Test against England

Rajkot, Feb 10: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been named in the final three Test squad against England having recovered from the quadriceps and hamstring injuries as Virat Kohli remains out due to family reasons.

The return of Rahul and Jadeja injects much-needed experience into the squad, offering a boost to India's campaign against a determined English side. However, their participation hinges on clearance from the medical team, underscoring the cautious approach adopted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding player fitness.

While Rahul and Jadeja's inclusion brings a sense of stability, the absence of key players looms large over the Indian camp. Mohammed Shami's continued absence due to an ankle injury leaves a void in the fast-bowling department, while the unavailability of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer further complicates the team's composition.

Kohli's absence, owing to a family emergency, deprives India of his batting prowess, adding to the challenges faced by captain Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Iyer's withdrawal due to back stiffness opens the door for Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan to stake their claim in the middle order.

In a bid to bolster the bowling attack, Mohammed Siraj returns to the squad after being rested for the second Test, while Akash Deep replaces Avesh Khan to provide additional firepower.

The third Test of the series, currently locked at 1-1, starts on February 15 in Rajkot.

India squad for the final three Tests:Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep