Ranji Trophy: Himmat Singh replaces Yash Dhull as Delhi captain after big defeat

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to relieve Yash Dhull of his captaincy duties after a dismal performance by the team against Pondicherry in the opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here and put Himmat Singh in charge here on Monday.

The decision comes on the heels of a shock defeat to Pondicherry, prompting the elevation of Himmat Singh to lead the team in their upcoming clash against Jammu and Kashmir from January 12.

Pondicherry handed Delhi a nine-wicket defeat after dismissing them for under 150 in both innings and chasing down a modest target of 50.

Delhi and District Cricket Association joint secretary, Rajan Manchanda, cited Yash Dhull's out-of-form batting as the primary reason for the captaincy change.

Despite being a talented player and the captain of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2022, Dhull's recent struggles with the bat prompted the leadership shift. Himmat Singh, a seasoned player with notable contributions, will now steer the Delhi side.

"After Pondicherry bowled Delhi out for 148 and 145 on their way to a nine-wicket win, Yash is a talented player but is out of form. We wanted him to do well as a batter, that is why we have relieved him of captaincy duties. Himmat is our senior player and has done very well for us. He will captain the side," explained Manchanda.

Yash Dhull, who took over the captaincy in December 2022, had a promising start with a century on his debut. However, his recent struggles, including scores of 2 and 23 in the Pondicherry match, led to the decision. Himmat Singh, six years senior to Dhull, previously led Delhi to victory over Mumbai in Dhull's absence last season.

As Delhi prepare to face Jammu and Kashmir, the absence of senior quicks Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma for the away fixture adds another layer of challenge. Ishant Sharma will only be available for Delhi's home games, reflecting a strategic approach to manage the workload of the veteran pacer.

Delhi, a team with a rich history, last clinched the Ranji Trophy in the 2007-08 season and are determined to revive its championship aspirations under the new leadership as they embark on a quest for the elusive eighth title.