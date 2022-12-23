Ranji Trophy: Assam gets 3 points against Delhi

Guwahati, Dec 23: Assam got three valuable points after their Elite Group B match of Ranji Trophy against Delhi ended as draw at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati on Friday.

The hosts got the three points of the basis of their first innings lead.

Winning the toss, Assam captain Kunal Saikia asked the visitors to bat and Delhi posted 439 with the help of Dhruv Shorey's brilliant unbeaten 252 in their first innings.

Though Assam had a shaky start losing some early wickets, Rishav Das (160) and former skipper Gokul Das (140) rose to the occasion and helped the side to take a 4-run lead.

Assam declared their innings at 443/9. Special mention to Mukhtar Hussain for scoring a crucial 48 down the order. Without Mukhtar's 48, it would have been difficult to take the lead.

In the second innings, Delhi batters made merry scoring at will as they posted 292/1 on the last day before the umpires announced the end of play.

Dhruv Shory again scored an unbeaten 150 and wicket keeper batter Anuj Rawat hit 109.

Brief score: Delhi first innings 439 all out in 110.1 overs. Assam first innings 443/9 in 129.3 overs (declared) (Rishav Das 160, Gokul Sharma 140, Mukhtar Hussain 48).



Delhi second innings 292/1 in 61.1 overs (Dhruv Shorey 150 not out, Anuj Rawat 109).