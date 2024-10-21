Ranjana Chanu: A story of football, family, and fighting through adversity

Manipur has long been a powerhouse in Indian women’s football, producing legends like Oinam Bembem Devi and promising talents like Panthoi Chanu, among others. In the ongoing 2024 SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal, the dominance of Manipuri players continues to shine. In India's first match, the team defeated Pakistan 5-2, with Bala Devi scoring her 50th goal for India, and captain Ashalata Devi making her 100th appearance. Dangmei Grace stole the show with a brace, but another Manipuri player, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, played a crucial role that went largely unnoticed.

Guwahati, Oct 21:

Ranjana, who assisted both of Grace's goals, reflected on the match: “It felt amazing to contribute to both goals in the first half. Assisting my team in such a crucial match is a proud achievement for me.” She explained that the first assist came from a build-up initiated by goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu, with Manisha’s run creating the overlap that led to Grace’s goal.

Ranjana’s football journey began at 16 in her village academy. Despite a challenging background — her father is a rickshaw puller, and her mother a housewife — she has emerged as a key player for the national team. Employed with the Assam Rifles, Ranjana is the sole breadwinner for her family after her father suffered a stroke three years ago.



“I started playing in 2009 at my village academy,” Ranjana recalled. “I joined Kryphsa FC in 2012, and that’s when my career took off. The trials with Assam Rifles were a life-changing moment for me, as I secured a job that allowed me to support my family.”



Ranjana represented India at the U19 level in 2015 and earned her senior call-up in 2018, though she wasn’t selected until the following year. A knee injury during the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup sidelined her, but her resilience helped her return to the starting XI. She has since played 36 matches for India, scoring three goals, and is now competing in her third SAFF Women's Championship.



Speaking of her journey, Ranjana shared how difficult times almost made her quit football when her father suffered a stroke. However, her mother’s encouragement kept her going. "Whatever money I had, I gave to my brother to help him train at the TATA Football Academy. I want to make my family happy and hope my father will someday be well enough to watch me play."



Ranjana looks up to Ashalata Devi, who just celebrated her 100th cap. “Asha Di has been an incredible mentor. She teaches with patience and never lets anyone feel discouraged,” Ranjana said.



As women’s football in India grows, players like Ranjana Chanu are paving the way, making the most of platforms like the Indian Women’s League (IWL) and dreaming of one day playing abroad. However, her immediate goal is to continue supporting her family and making them proud.

