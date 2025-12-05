Rajasthan’s Neeta credits mother’s faith as KIUG bronze glows like gold

Jaipur, Dec 5: Neeta Kumari from Kurukshetra University would’ve been married off by now had her mother and sisters not pushed her to continue her career in sports.

Coming from a family of five sisters and a brother, all of whom have represented Rajasthan in one discipline or another, Neeta is the second eldest. Her journey to the Khelo India University Games 2025 podium after winning a bronze in heptathlon, however, has been defined as much by hardship as by determination.

She was in Class 3 when her father, Teja Ram, a government contractor in Mumbai, died after an electric shock in their native Dhamseen village in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. The tragedy struck in 2013, when her mother, Parwati Devi, was just 36, and was seven months pregnant. Left without a steady livelihood, the family had to pack off from Mumbai and rebuild life from scratch in their native village.

Years later, when Neeta’s younger sister Gomti was married off at 18, it seemed Neeta might follow the same path. But seeing her growing interest in athletics, her mother allowed her to continue in sports, a decision that has now begun to bear fruit.

On Thursday, Neeta, whose career was jeopardised by multiple injuries in the past one year, bounced back in style with a bronze at the Khelo India University Games 2025. What’s more interesting is the fact that the KIUG bronze was Neeta’s first-ever medal at a national level tournament, and she hopes to build on the momentum going forward.

Neeta’s introduction to athletics came in 2019, but she began training seriously only after the Covid-19 lockdown, in 2022. She initially competed in high jump and sprinting events before her coach recognised her versatility and steered her towards the heptathlon event, a gruelling, two-day, seven-event challenge comprising hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800m.

This was Neeta’s first appearance at the Khelo India University Games. She had missed the previous edition due to a lower back injury, and even this year she competed despite a leg injury. But with the event being held close to home, she was determined not to skip it.

Currently training at Karnal Stadium, Neeta said she had been aiming for her personal best of 4862 points, a total that would have secured her gold, given that KIIT’s Isha Chander Prakash topped the standings with 4857 points, setting a new meet record. Magudeeshwari S of Manonmaniam University claimed silver with 4648 points.

“I was attempting my personal best here, but due to the leg injury, it didn’t work out. Had I got that, I could have got the gold, but nevertheless, it was my first medal at the national level. This bronze will motivate me further,” Neeta told SAI Media.

She credits her support system, especially her mother and coaches, for keeping her going. “Wherever I’m today, it’s all because of the sacrifices of my mother. There was a time when we were on the verge of leaving studies due to financial problems after losing our father. But my mother not only held the family together, she encouraged me to continue my sport.

“Similarly my coaches have always been supportive of me through my ups and downs,” she added.

For Neeta, who once thought she might have to give up everything, the KIUG 2025 bronze shines like gold.

--IANS