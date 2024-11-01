Rajasthan Royals retains Riyan Parag for Rs 14 cr

Guwahati, Nov 1: Riyan Parag, who showcased a standout season in IPL 2024 for Rajasthan Royals and made his white-ball debut for India earlier this year, has been retained by the franchise for a substantial sum of Rs. 14 crores.

The 22-year-old all-rounder has been with the Royals for six seasons, playing in 70 IPL matches to date.

Initially acquired in the 2022 IPL auction for Rs. 3.8 crores, Riyan's determined transformation has now positioned him among the most promising talents in Indian cricket.

Riyan's impressive performances on the domestic circuit- including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, and Ranji Trophy - have also captured the selectors' attention. To date, he has represented India in nine T20 matches and one ODI, where his highest T20 score is 34. As a bowler, he has claimed three wickets in his ODI appearance and four wickets in T20Is.

In addition to Riyan, the Royals have retained a solid core group comprising captain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma.

Speaking on the team's retentions, RR head coach Rahul Dravid said, “The franchise has achieved remarkable consistency over the past three years, with many players consistently delivering. For this new cycle, we have retained a core group that we believe brings unique strengths to the team, each in different yet exciting career stages.”

-By Staff Reporter