Rahul Dravid’s contract as Head Coach for Team India extended

Guwahati, Nov 29: Cricket enthusiasts received joyful news as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday agreed to extend the contract of Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach and the Support Staff of Team India (Senior Men).

A productive discussion was held between the BCCI and Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended following the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the board unanimously agreed to extend the tenure.

Speaking on the extension of the contract, BCCI President Roger Binny said, “Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend my appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way.”

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude to the cricket board, Rahul Dravid said, “The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which have had a direct impact on the overall result.”

“I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence,” he added.