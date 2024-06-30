Rahul Dravid quips about being unemployed post T20 World Cup triumph

Guwahati, June 30: Outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid was in high spirits after winning the T20 World Cup, even joking about his impending unemployment next week and asking for job offers during a casual chat with reporters.

When asked if he would be able to “move on” from the significant victory, Dravid responded, "Yeah, I will be. I mean, next week life will be the same for me. I'll be unemployed, that'll be the only difference."

To the laughing crowd, he added, "Any offers?"

“I will be unemployed next week, any offers for me.”



~ Rahul Dravidpic.twitter.com/uFWqyCrTM2 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 30, 2024

Earlier this month, Dravid confirmed that the T20 World Cup would be his final tournament as head coach, after nearly three years in the role. His decision was expected, as he did not reapply for the position after the BCCI opened applications last month.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rahul Dravid. “Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team," PM Modi wrote on social media.

“India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him."