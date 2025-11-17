Rabada rates Kolkata victory over India as one of South Africa’s top Test wins

New Delhi, Nov 17: Ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has ranked South Africa’s 30-run win over India in the first Test at Eden Gardens as amongst the team’s top three victories in the longer format. The win coming inside three days is also South Africa’s first win in Tests in India since 2010 and has given them a 1-0 lead in the two-game series.

"Definitely right up there. With the types of wins that we've had this season, it's hard to say because we've had some pretty epic wins. But this one is definitely in top three," said Rabada in a video posted on Proteas Men account on ‘X’ on Monday.

Though Rabada missed out on playing due to a rib injury, he said watching the game from the sidelines was a proper emotional roller coaster. "That was typical Test cricket. I mean, like, just the ebbs and flows of the game. We found ourselves on the back foot and then somehow managed to finish on the front foot.

“So, I mean, it's quite nerve-wracking on the side and just itching to want to get out. But, I mean, I don't know what to say. It's just like an emotional roller coaster and I'm glad that we finished on the right side.”

He further said the Proteas believe in all of their members chipping in to make the team win from any situation. “We had a good start in the first innings with Aiden and Rickelton. They set the tone. Marco stood up, Boshie stood up at crucial times. Everyone chipped in and really, that's the hallmark of what this team is made of.

“No matter who sits out, we can still find a way to win. Temba has been crucial for us, but he hasn't played every game. I didn't play this game. That doesn't matter. Whoever is going to get out on the field, we believe that they can do the job.”

After having secured crucial 12 points in Kolkata, the current World Test Champions South Africa will take on India in the second Test starting at ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

