R Praggnanandhaa secures first-ever win over World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in classical chess

Guwahati, May 30: Renowned chess player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa secured his first ever win over World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen during the third round of the Norway Chess Tournament held in Stavanger on May 29.

Playing with the white pieces, Praggnanandhaa, last year's FIDE Chess World Cup runner-up, executed a series of strategic moves to claim victory.



After this round, Praggnanandhaa led the tournament with 5.5 out of nine points, while Carlsen fell to fifth place in the standings.



The triumph of Praggnanandhaa over the seemingly unbeatable Carlsen is a turning point in Indian chess history.

