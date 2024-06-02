86 years of service to the nation
R Praggnanandhaa beats world no. 2, enters top 10 world ranking

Guwahati, Jun 2: Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa defeated world number two player Fabiano Caruana in round five in a classical chess game on Saturday night, continuing his dominant ways in the ongoing Norway Chess competition.

With this triumph, he achieved a first in classic chess, defeating both the top-ranked player in the world, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, and the second-ranked player, Caruana.

Praggnanandhaa’s valiant performances throughout the current tournament have catapulted him into the top ten of the FIDE World Chess Rankings.

