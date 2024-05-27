Queensland sign Winfield Hill for WNCL season

Brisbane, May 27: England women's batter Lauren Winfield Hill has secured a contract with Queensland for the upcoming Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season. The move comes after a stellar performance in the previous season, where Winfield-Hill amassed 194 runs at an average of 32.33, including a crucial half century that propelled Queensland to the final.

The 33 year old will join Queensland's squad for the 2024-25 season after Queensland and New South Wales released their female contract lists for the new season. This was delayed due to a stand-off between Cricket Australia and the states of NSW and Victoria over the introduction of a new women's domestic T20 competition, which was finally resolved last week.



Winfield Hill's decision to play for Queensland comes after expressing her concerns about the ECB’s postponement of Yorkshire’s entry to Tier 1 of England’s new women’s domestic competition, which she described as unsettling for her Northern Diamonds team.



Joining Winfield Hill in the Queensland squad are notable names such as Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris, both of whom hold Cricket Australia (CA) contracts. The squad also sees a mix of experienced players and young talent, ensuring a balanced team capable of competing at the highest level.



Meanwhile, New South Wales have also refreshed their squad with the inclusion of four promising teenagers: Sienna Eve, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, and Kate Pelle. Pelle, who made her WBBL debut last year with Sydney Sixers, is seen as a rising star in the sport.



Interestingly, Georgia Adams, another English player who participated in the WNCL last season with NSW, is not featured on the Blues’ contract list for this year. Despite this, Adams is expected to play a role next season. The Blues have also parted ways with Scotland international Saskia Horley, who has moved permanently to the UK.



Queensland women's contract list 2024-25: Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Burke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris (CA contract), Nicola Hancock, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Jess Jonassen (CA contract),Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Lauren Winfield-Hill (overseas), Mikayla Wrigley



NSW women's contract list 2024-25: Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner (CA), Alyssa Healy (CA), Ebony Hoskin, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Kua, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield (CA), Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson