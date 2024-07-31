PV Sindhu storms to round of 16 at Paris Olympics 2024

Guwahati, Jul 31:Ace shuttler PV Sindhu has stormed into the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a comfortable win over her Estonian opponent, Kristin Kuuba.

Sindhu finished the clash 21-5, 21-10 in her final group stage.



In 2016, Sindhu secured silver at the Rio Olympics and then bagged bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy of India will compete in their last group stage matches today.

