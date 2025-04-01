'Proud of our effort': Coach Benali reflects on NEUFC's strong season after ISL playoff exit

Guwahati, April 1: NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed his pride in his team despite their heartbreaking exit from the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs following a 0-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Sunday.

The Highlanders fought valiantly, dominating possession and launching relentless attacks, but their lack of clinical finishing ultimately cost them a place in the semifinals. However, rather than dwelling on the disappointment, Benali chose to highlight the determination and resilience displayed by his players throughout the season.

“Unlucky, but proud of my team, proud of our fans, and proud of everyone who worked very hard all season to arrive here,” Benali said in the post-match press conference. “Maybe we could do something better now; I don’t know what, but just look at what we played against Jamshedpur FC.”

Despite enjoying nearly 70 per cent possession and making 42 crosses — their second-highest tally in ISL history — NorthEast United FC failed to find the back of the net. Key players, including Macarton Louis Nickson, Nestor Albiach, Jithin MS, and Parthib Gogoi, had their chances but could not capitalise, allowing Jamshedpur FC to secure victory through goals from Stephen Eze and Javi Hernandez.

Benali acknowledged the frustration but remained steadfast in his belief in his squad. “Sometimes you play good football and the other team wins; sometimes you play very badly and you win. This is football; this is how it is, and we need to accept it, head up, and look forward,” he stated.

The Spanish tactician admitted that while NorthEast United FC anticipated Jamshedpur FC’s defensive approach, their own inefficiency in front of goal proved to be the deciding factor. “We know Jamshedpur FC; this is their football. We know it very well. They were lucky with the first goal, and we started to swim against the current. We could score before they scored; we could score many goals after, but when the ball doesn’t go inside, you know, you get frustrated; you get in a hurry.”

However, rather than lamenting the missed opportunities, Benali chose to look ahead, reinforcing his belief in his team’s fighting spirit. “I tell you again, proud, really proud of my players. We do mistakes; it’s normal, we’re human. We must make mistakes. We try to learn from our mistakes. But as I said before, champions, for me, are not the ones who put the trophy up.”

He further emphasised the club’s determination to bounce back stronger. “Champions are the ones who fell down and stand again and fight again. And this is the spirit of NorthEast United FC. This is the spirit of the Highlanders. This is the spirit of the Wolves. Altogether, we don’t care. We will stand and fight again.”

With their ISL campaign now over, NorthEast United FC will look to regroup and build on their progress, aiming for a stronger comeback in the next season.