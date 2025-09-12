Praveen Kumar eyes Gold at World Para Athletics C’ships, says hard work paid off

New Delhi, Sep 12: A double Paralympic medallist and Asian record holder Praveen Kumar, one of India’s brightest para-athletics stars, is preparing to shine on home soil at the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and hopes to add the one gold medal his cabinet is missing.

Praveen, who competes in the T64 high jump category, has built one of the most inspiring careers in Indian para athletics. He announced himself on the international stage with a silver medal at the 2019 Junior World Championships before winning silver again at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He then clinched gold at the Asian Para Games, followed by bronze at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships. Most recently, Praveen reached the pinnacle with a stunning gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, setting a new Asian record and personal best of 2.08m.

With the home crowd behind him, Praveen now aimed to add another chapter to his medal-laden journey, this time at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

“Competing at the Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in front of my home crowd will be very special. I have worked hard for this moment, training every day with discipline and focus, fine-tuning every jump with my coach.

"Moving between training venues was challenging, but it taught me adaptability and strengthened my resolve. Now, with the new Mondo track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, I feel faster, stronger, and more confident than ever. The support of the fans and the energy of the stadium will push me to go higher and higher," Praveen said.

With Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium being readied as the host venue for the Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, Praveen had to shift training bases multiple times mid-preparation, moving between the Thyagaraj Complex and the Vinod Nagar Sports Complex while the main track was being re-laid.

The Indian Oil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships is set to be India’s biggest-ever para sporting event, welcoming over 2,200 athletes and support staff from more than 104 countries, competing across 186 medal events.

It will also serve as a key qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, making it a crucial stage for Praveen and India’s entire para athletics contingent.

