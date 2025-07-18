Pratika fined 10% match fee, England penalised for slow over-rate

New Delhi, July 18: Following India’s four-wicket win over England in the ODI series opener at Southampton, opener Pratika Rawal has been fined 10 percent of her match fee for a level one offence. At the same time, England have also been docked five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Pratika was penalised for two separate incidents that took place within a short period of time.

In the 18th over of India’s chase, Pratika made avoidable physical contact with fast bowler Lauren Filer while taking a single. Then, after being dismissed in the next over, she made similar avoidable contact with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on her way back to the dressing room.

Apart from the fine, one demerit point has been added to Pratika’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Meanwhile, England’s slow over rate fine came after they were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Rawal and England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted their respective sanctions imposed by match referee Sarah Bartlett, so there was no need for a formal hearing," said the ICC in its statement on Friday.

Coming to the match at the Utilita Bowl, England posted 258/6, thanks to Sophia Dunkley’s 83 and a composed fifty from Alice Davidson-Richards. In the chase, India were in trouble at 124/4.

But veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 62 along with a 90-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, who chipped in with 48 and Amanjot Kaur hitting 20 not out, guided India to victory with 10 balls to spare.

With India taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next face England in the second game at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday.

--IANS