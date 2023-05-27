Prannoy enters final, Sindhu loses in Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur, May 27: Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy entered the men's singles final of the Malaysia Masters after his opponent Christian Adinata of Indonesia conceded the semifinal match following a nasty knee injury here on Saturday.

World number 9 Prannoy was leading 19-17 when Adinata lost his footing while landing after a jump return and his left knee buckled, leaving the Indonesian shuttler grimacing in pain.

The 21-year-old Adinata, a 2019 World Junior Championships winner, was quickly attended by Prannoy and the Indonesian coach before being eventually wheeled out of the court.

Prannoy will now take on the winner of the other semifinal match between China's Weng Hong Yang and Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the final on Sunday.

It will be Prannoy's first final of the season and second since the runner-up finish at the Swiss Open last year.

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, however, couldn't make it to the women's singles finals after suffering a 14-21 17-21 loss to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

It was a second successive loss for Sindhu following seven wins against the tricky world number 9 Indonesian.

It was a one-way traffic for Prannoy, who was off to a flying start, leading 11-1 in a jiffy. However after the break, it was Aditana, who accumulated points in buckets, taking seven of the next nine points.

A jump cross court smash helped Prannoy find his confidence back but unforced errors and Adinata also playing some smart shots saw the Indonesian making it 10-14.

Adinata was quick in his returns and played a few cross court winners and a body smash. An on-the-line return on the backline saw him make it 14-15 before he drew parity at 16-16 when Prannoy went wide again.

Prannoy dominated the short exchanges next to lead 19-17 before the match ended abruptly following the injury to Adinata.