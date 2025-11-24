Pranjali Prashant Dhumal wins 25m pistol gold at Deaflympics

Tokyo, Nov 24: Pranjali Prashant Dhumal claimed gold in the women’s 25m pistol event on Monday, marking her third medal of the Deaflympics.

She previously secured gold in the mixed pistol event alongside Abhinav Deshwal and won silver in the women’s air pistol. Mosina Halyna of Ukraine took silver in the 25m pistol, while Korea’s Jeon Jiwon earned bronze. Anuya Prasad, the women’s air pistol gold medallist, finished fourth in this event.

Pranjali advanced to the final after setting a new world and Deaflympic qualification record with a score of 573 out of 600.

A day earlier, Abhinav Deshwal had captured India’s 15th shooting medal of the Games by winning gold in the 25m pistol event, also setting a qualification record.

With this, Team India has surpassed its previous best performance of 16 medals at the Brazil Deaflympics 2021 (held in 2022), where the country secured 8 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze.

With two days of competition still remaining, India has the opportunity to further improve its medal tally.

Meanwhile, Loma Swain won India's first-ever medal in Karate at the Deaflympics. She won a bronze medal in Women's Kumite -50 kg.

India fielded its biggest ever 111-member contingent, comprising 73 athletes and 38 coaches among others, for the Deaflympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Deaflympics are conducted by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). Recognised by the International Olympic Committee, ICSD has been functioning independently since August 1924. ICSD is not involved with the International Paralympic Committee. The Deaflympics, under the patronage of the IOC, are the second-oldest international multi-sporting event in the world.

India has been participating in the International Deaf Games since 1965. Seven male athletes and five officials took part in India’s maiden appearance in Washington. In 1985, three female athletes took part for the first time. In the last Deaflympics 2021 held in Caxias Do Sul in Brazil, in May 2022, India was represented by 39 male and 26 female athletes. India won a best-ever 16 medals – eight gold, 1 silver, and seven bronze to finish 9th among 77 participating nations.

Overall, India has won 26 gold medals, 9 silver, and 17 bronze. In the last Summer Games in Brazil, India sent 65 athletes to compete in 11 sports.

--IANS