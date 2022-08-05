Pranab Kumar Nath bags gold in yoga

Dibrugarh, Aug 5: Pranab Kumar Nath bagged first position (gold) in the senior category of the 'Maha Yogi and Yogini 2022', an international level yoga asana competition organised by Art of Learning Institute virtually.

Pranab Kumar Nath is the Assistant Director of Akashvani and Doordarshan Kendra Dibrugarh under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He is also serving as governmental departmental yoga resource person voluntarily. He participated in the competition on July 16 but the results were declared on August 2. He received the trophy and a medal yesterday, Nath told The Assam Tribune.

Earlier, he was placed second (silver medal) in senior category at the World Yoga Cup 2022 organised by Universal Yoga Sports Federation held in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on June 26-27 this year. Pranab has bagged several national and international prizes in the field of yoga in the past.

