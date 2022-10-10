'Poor refereeing', NEUFC appeals for overturning decisions

Guwahati, Oct 10: NorthEast United FC appealed to the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and ISL authorities to overturn the decisions which cost them a crucial point against Bengaluru FC in their first match of the season.

On October 8, though Bengaluru FC was leading in the match, Jon Gaztanaga of the Highlanders scored in injury time to draw parity. However, the referee disallowed the goal citing offside.



And when the players and support staff staged a protest against it, NEUFC head coach Marco Balbul was red-carded.

"It was very disappointing. I am a calm coach and I couldn't control my emotions, my frustration was due to his decision. But now we have appealed to the federation and the ISL to overturn these decisions," the 55-year-old Israeli coach said.

Marco Balbul said that a poor decision from the referees cost them one crucial point.

"Yesterday (October 8) we showed a very good performance against a very strong team at their home. Our players showed good desire to win the game, a good display of attacking football. It was a wonderful performance from the boys."

NEUFC next plays against defending champion Hyderabad FC in Guwahati on October 13.