PM Modi approves 'Signing of Guarantees' for hosting of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

By IANS

New Delhi, July 28: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the 'Signing of Guarantees' for the hosting of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.

The seventh edition of the women's under-17 football World Cup will be hosted in India from October 11 to 30.

Thanking this very encouraging move by the Government, Sunando Dhar, acting General Secretary of the AIFF said, "We are very thankful to the Government for their support. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the guidance of Hon'ble Minister, Shri Anurag Thakur Ji, has been very proactive with its support for the tournament, and this move by the Union Cabinet resonates with the same positive sentiment."

"With the assistance and encouragement that we have received from all our stakeholders, we are surely on course to hosting an incredible tournament," he said.

The draw for the tournament was recently conducted and host nation India is slated to play all their group matches at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Pre-sales of the tickets have already started for the tournament and the Official Ticket Launch for the mega event is scheduled on August 5, 2022.

The Indian women's football team has been drawn in Group A with Brazil, the USA and Morocco for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.

The Indian women's football team will begin its campaign against the USA on October 11 and will play Morocco on October 14. India's final group match against Brazil will be held on October 17. India will play all their matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

IANS


