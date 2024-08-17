PKL Player Auction: Sachin bags highest bid as 12 franchises spend Rs 30 cr for 118 players

Mumbai, Aug 16: The 12 franchises of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 broke the bank as they spent more than Rs 30 crore in buying 118 players sold over the two days of the Player Auction, which concluded here on Friday. Eight players crossed the Rs 1 crore mark for the first time in PKL history while Sachin (Tamil Thalaivas INR 2.15 crore) emerged as the most expensive player.



Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Haryana Steelers INR 2.07) emerged as the most expensive foreign player while Sunil Kumar (U Mumba INR 1.015 Crore) became the most expensive Indian defender ever. Ajith V. Kumar became the most expensive player in Category C in this year's Player Auction after he was acquired by Puneri Paltan for INR 66 lakh, meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan was bought by Bengaluru Bulls for INR 63 Lakh.



Arjun Rathi emerged as the most expensive player in Category D after he was acquired by Bengal Warriors for INR 41 Lakh. Furthermore, Mohd. Amaan found a place in the Puneri Paltan team for INR 16.2 lakh and Stuwart Singh was bought for INR 14.2 lakh by U Mumba.



Speaking on Friday, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League, said, “I would like to thank all the PKL stakeholders for yet another exceptional PKL Player Auction. After witnessing a record eight players cross the 1 crore mark on Day 1, it was remarkable to see Category C players such as Ajith V. Kumar and Jai Bhagwan attract strong bidding of over 60 Lakh on Day 2. I am extremely happy to see that all franchises have built well balanced squads, which promises a highly competitive PKL Season 11.”



Star raider of the Player Auction Sachin spoke about being sold to Tamil Thalaivas for INR 2.15 Cr the highest bid in this year’s Player Auction. “I didn’t expect my bid to be so high. It feels really good to join the Tamil Thalaivas. This is certainly a life changing moment for me. The team has put faith in my abilities and I’ll certainly give my best in the upcoming season.”



Pawan Sehrawat, who returned to Telugu Titans for INR 1.725 crore, said, “I knew that the Telugu Titans would utilize the FBM card for me. I couldn’t carry out the job that I was bought for in the last season, but I’ve received another chance to complete my unfinished business with the franchise. I have worked with Telugu Titans’ new Head Coach Krishna Kumar Hooda before and I had a great experience playing under him. He’s an experienced coach and he knows how to make his raiders perform.”