PKL 10: New champion on the cards as Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in final

Hyderabad, Feb 29: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will have a new champion when first-time title-hopefuls Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers lock horns in the final of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Friday.

Puneri Paltan had reached the final in the last season but had lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final. Haryana Steelers are in the final for the first time. On Friday, one of them will be crowned champion for the first time in the 10-year history of the event.

The Puneri Paltan will have their full contingent of players when they take the mat for a second straight final. It will be another chance to win their first PKL trophy. Along with the strong performance of their skipper Aslam Inamdar, the whole team has contributed to their success in Season 10.

The Paltan have proven their credentials as worthy finalists after topping the league table with record points. A lot of the credit also goes to their defensive stalwart Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh as well as their supporting raiders Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite.

After their massive semifinal 1 win over the Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan skipper Inamdar praised his whole team for its efforts this season, saying, “A captain is as good as his team. The whole team has been doing well so I am happy with my performance as well. My confidence is also very high because of the way we have been raiding and defending the whole season, especially in the Semi-Final.”

With a tough challenge against the Haryana Steelers in the final, Inamdar is sure that his team is prepared. “All the players, including me, are taking the responsibility of remaining fit so that we can win the trophy. When the team isn't training, we are all working on our strength and conditioning. We are prepared for the challenge ahead, both mentally and physically. We will certainly try to win the trophy.”

Meanwhile, having impressed all with their performances this season, the Haryana Steelers are well-deserved finalists. Led ably by young skipper Jaideep Dahiya and coached by three-time finalist Manpreet Singh, the Haryana Steelers have a young breed of Kabaddi players who have worked hard to earn their spot in the final.

Speaking after their win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semifinal 2, Jaideep praised their opponents but was confident of winning what promises to be an exciting finale to Season 10.

“Puneri Paltan are very tough opponents. Yes, we beat them in the league stage, but they have beaten us too. It's going to be a very exciting final. Both Mohit and Aslam are very good players, helping their team to the top of the league table. But we are no less; we are a young team who will fight to win the trophy.”