Pep Guardiola wins Premier League manager of the season award

London, May 22: Following Manchester City’s sixth league title in his tenure, Pep Guardiola has won the 2023/23 Premier League manager of the season award. Manchester City made history by becoming the first team in English football’s rich 135 year storied past to win the Premier league title for four consecutive seasons.

The 53 year old gaffer bumped past Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola to win the coveted accolade. I want to share it, yes, oh yes! Especially with Mikel for the incredible job he has done until the last game, bringing us to our limits.

Of course, for Jurgen, for the unforgettable battles for many, many years. And Unai Emery, making something unbelievable again to bring Aston Villa to the Champions League, said Guardiola. And Andoni Iraola, with Bournemouth, being his first season in the Premier League, doing what he has done, coming back from the tough start of the season, added the Spaniard.

Arsenal and Liverpool were both leading the title race against City before the Merseyside based team eventually dropped down the table. Arsenal held a slender one point advantage to their name before their loss against Aston Villa that sent them two points behind Manchester, a gap they held till the end of the season. City’s Phil Foden won the Premier League player of the season award for his brilliant campaign, which saw him score 17 goals and eight assists.

Manchester City will play against their geographic rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final before the players head off to training camps for the 2024 European Championship.

