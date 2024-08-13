Pegula holds off Anisimova to win second straight Canadian Open title

Toronto, Aug 13: The third-seeded American Jessica Pegula bagged her second straight Canadian Open title, battling past compatriot Amanda Anisimova in an all-American final, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. It was also Pegula's third career WTA 1000 title. Along with winning the Canadian Open last year in Montreal. She also won WTA 1000 Guadalajara in 2022.

Pegula needed 1 hour and 27 minutes to get past Anisimova, who had defeated four straight Top 20 players to reach the first WTA 1000 final of her career. Pegula denied her countrywoman a fifth Top 20 win of the week, and won her sixth WTA singles title in the process.



Pegula came out of the gates flying, breaking Anisimova right off the hop for a 1-0 lead. The wind, which had been a challenge all week on Centre Court, continued to play a part and it was Anisimova whose shots seemed to be blown more off course. Pegula would hold her serve easily for the duration of the opening frame and she secured it with a second break of serve to take the first set 6-3 after an Anisimova's double fault.



Pegula applied early pressure in the second set, but Anisimova saved three break points, then broke former's serve with a sharp forehand to take a 2-1 lead. Suddenly, Anisimova’s shots were finding their mark. Later in the set, a Pegula double fault surrendered another break of serve and Anisimova went on to take the set 6-2.



As the third set started, Pegula served first for an easy hold and then quickly went up love-40 on Anisimova’s serve. The defending champion broke for an early 2-0 lead in the final frame and never looked back. She dropped just a single game in the final set to complete the title defence.



Moreover, the 30-year-old Ameican became the first woman to win back-to-back Canadian Open titles since Martina Hingis won her second straight in 2000. Pegula was already the first woman to reach two straight finals at the event since Simona Halep in 2015 and 2016, according to WTA stats. "I know everyone's talking about my record and all this stuff, but it's nice to be able to get through the week and to back it up. So, just super excited, I mean, an honor, really," said Pegula.