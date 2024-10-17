Parthib's struggle is a learning curve: NEUFC head coach

Guwahati, Oct 17: Despite being one of Assam's most promising football talents, 21-year-old Parthib Gogoi has found himself struggling to find his rhythm in the current season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Playing for NorthEast United FC, Parthib has only featured in the starting lineup once in the last four matches, coming on as a substitute in two other games and he didn't take the field in one match. His form, a far cry from his performances last season, has left many questioning whether the young star can live up to expectations this year.

However, NorthEast United’s head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, remains unfazed by the growing criticism surrounding the young forward. Benali believes the challenges Parthib is facing are part of the learning curve for a young player navigating the pressures of professional football.

“You know, it's normal, especially with a young guy who was growing very fast," Benali said. "Everybody starts to make him a huge star, but he’s still young and learning. He’s learning to be strong mentally."

Benali emphasised that the ups and downs are part of a player's journey, particularly for someone of Parthib's age. "At this age, you don’t fully live the reality of life — sometimes life slaps you very hard, and sometimes it takes care of you. You need to find that balance," the coach added.

Parthib has had to adjust to the rapid rise in expectations from fans and critics alike. "People were putting him so high, and now they are tearing him down. But that’s football. We are the clowns of the circus, sometimes they clap for you, and sometimes they boo you."

Despite the dip in form, Benali remains confident that Parthib will emerge stronger from this period of struggle. “Everyone says his performance is not very good right now, but I repeat again and again, he will be one of the best players in India soon,” the coach reckoned.

Parthib, a regular in India Under-23 set up, has been with NorthEast United FC since 2022. So far he scored 8 goals for the Guwahati-based club in 38 appearances in the ISL.