Top scorer Prathib Gogoi of NEUFC credits teammates for his success

Guwahati, Oct 27: Parthib Gogoi of NorthEast United FC made history as the highest scorer for the Guwahati-based club, netting his 16th goal on Saturday (October 26) with a brace against Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match. The hosts dominated the match, securing a decisive 5-0 victory.

The 21-year-old Parthib also achieved another milestone, becoming the highest scorer in ISL history before the age of 22. With 10 goals in the league, he continues to prove himself as one of Indian football’s most promising young talents. “I’m obviously happy and excited that we won the match. And for scoring the highest number of goals, the credit goes to the teammates,” Parthib said in the mixed zone after the match.

A regular in the India Under-23 setup, Parthib remains focused on the team’s progress: “Today is over. Now we need to focus on the next match,” he added, hinting at his commitment to staying grounded. He credited coach Juan Pedro Benali for guiding the team’s success and fostering individual growth. “We trained hard, and so are the results,” he said.

Record scoring streak:

NEUFC’s Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie also netted twice against the Red Miners, bringing his season tally to seven goals in six matches. With this feat, he matched the ISL record for most consecutive matches with a goal, equaling Brazilian Elano's six-match scoring streak set during the inaugural season of the ISL with Chennaiyin FC in 2014.

When asked about the record, Ajaraie expressed his focus on team success over individual accolades: “I don’t know about the records, but I’m very happy to help my team win. I want to continue working hard so that I can help my team win the next matches.” The 31-year-old forward was instrumental in NEUFC’s Durand Cup 2024 victory, where he scored three goals and assisted two in five matches.

In their ISL campaign so far, the Guwahati-based side has won two matches – one against Mohammedan SC (1-0) and Jamshedpur FC (5-0), suffered defeats to Mohun Bagan (2-3) and Chennaiyin FC (2-3), and drawn twice – against FC Goa (3-3) and Kerala Blasters (1-1).

Reflecting on his decision to join ISL, Ajaraie expressed satisfaction, stating, “The level of the game, is very high, and I am happy with the decision I made. It will help me be a better player and reach a higher level.” Ajaraie joined the Highlanders from Moroccan top-tier club FAR Rabat for the 2024-25 season, with an option for a one-year extension.

The John Abraham-owned NorthEast United FC will next face Odisha FC on November 3 in Guwahati.