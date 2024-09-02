Parthib Gogoi dedicates Durand Cup victory to supporters

Guwahati, Sept 2: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) forward Parthib Gogoi expressed his elation following the team’s historic victory in the Durand Cup, defeating the favoured Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the final. Parthib said this trophy is meant for the fans who have been with the club over the years even in those tough moments.

This marks the first major trophy for the Guwahati-based club since its inception in 2014.



Parthib, who scored a crucial goal in the semifinal against Shillong Lajong, contributing to NEUFC's 3-0 victory, shared his emotional journey from aspiring to play for his home club to finally lifting their first-ever silverware.



“From dreaming of playing for my home club to lifting our first trophy ever. Our decade-long wait for silverware finally comes to an end. Words can’t describe how happy I am to be able to play a part in creating history for our club. This one’s for all the fans that stood by us through the tough times. First of many, we’re not done just yet,” Gogoi said.



The final played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata saw NEUFC coming from behind to make it 2-2 in the regulation time. In the penalty shootout, Juan Pedro Benali’s side defeated the local outfit by 4-3.



The victory is a significant milestone for NEUFC, ending a decade-long wait and setting the stage for more achievements in the future. The team’s supporters, who have remained loyal through challenging seasons, now have a reason to celebrate as their club rises to new heights.



Team owner and Bollywood star John Abraham who was at the stadium cheering for his side said the victory means so much to them.



“The feeling of winning the Durand Cup has not yet sunk in. This is just a lesson for all to never give up, to hold on to the team and support the team, not just in winning times but even when we are losing,” John said.



“There’s light at the end of the tunnel and we proved it! Congratulations to the entire team and the staff… I am just a representation standing here talking on their behalf. The real heroes are the staff, the coach, players, and everyone involved in making this team,” he said before adding, “Big congratulations to the team for making this happen. Also, to those fans, who stood by us and supported us through thick and thin… Thank you so much!”



The club's CEO Mandar Tamhane reflected on the proud moment for the entire Northeast region and dedicated the trophy to the fans.



“It is a proud moment for all of us at the football club. It is the first trophy that the club has won and we would like to dedicate this trophy to all our fans,” Tamhane said.



“We are a club which represents eight states, not just one state or one city. It's a big responsibility for us when we represent our fans. This victory is for the fans, they deserve it for supporting the club through highs and lows. It's the first victory and it's very special,” he added.

