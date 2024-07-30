Paris Olympics: US swimmer Ryan Murphy gets 'gender reveal surprise' from wife after winning bronze

Paris, July 30: American swimmer Ryan Murphy got a special surprise from his pregnant wife Bridget Konttinen at the Paris 2024 Olympics after winning bronze in the men’s 100m backstroke, his third Olympic medal in that event. After Murphy received his bronze medal for finishing third in the 100-meter backstroke race, his wife, who was present in the stands, did a gender reveal of their baby with a handwritten sign that read, "Ryan it's a girl!"

Murphy's bronze medal marks his seventh overall, making him one of the most decorated Olympic athletes of all time. He is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the former world-record holder in the men's 100-meter backstroke. "Step 1: Win an Olympic medal. Step 2: Find out you’re going to be a girl dad," USA Swinning and Team USA posted on Instagram.

Also, Olympian Rowdy Gaines wrote on X, alongside a photo of the moment, "This is so much bigger than ANY medal. Congrats Murph" Ryan is currently attempting a once in a lifetime feat of becoming the first male swimmer to medal in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events in three consecutive Olympics. He will be back in the pool to swim the men’s 200m backstroke on Wednesday.