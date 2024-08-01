Paris Olympics: Swapnil Kusale clinches bronze in 50m Rifle 3 Positions event

Guwahati, Aug 1: Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale secured the nation's third medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Kusale bagged the bronze medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions event with a score of 451.4.

The 28-year-old qualified for the final of the 50m rifle in three positions on Wednesday.



China’s Yukun Liu clinched the gold, while Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish bagged the silver medal.



It may be mentioned that all three medals for India so far in the Paris Olympics have come in shooting.



Earlier, Manu Bhaker bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event and then again clinched a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.

