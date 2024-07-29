Paris Olympics: Ramita finishes seventh in women's 10m Air Rifle

Chateauroux, July 29: It was a heartbreak for India as Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the women's 10m Air Rifle shooting event at the Paris Olympics, here on Monday. The 20-year-old, Ramita scored a total of 145.3 points. She was placed fourth at one point in an eight-woman field. But failed to maintain the momentum.

South Korea's Ban Hyojin equalled the Olympic record to clich the gold with 251.8 points. china's Huang Yuting took silver and Switzerland's Gogniat Audrey pocketed bronze. Ramita finished fift with a score of 631.5 in the qualification round on Sunday to qualify for the finals.

In a shoot-off at Stage 2 of the final round, Ramita recorded a 10.5 while her French opponent Oceanne Muller recorded a 10.8. India is aiming for another medal, when Arjun Babuta will participate in men's 10m Air Rifle finalat 15:30 IST, hoping to further swell India's tally in the sport.

On Sunday, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal after bagging the women’s 10m air pistol bronze. It was India’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and first in shooting after 12 years.