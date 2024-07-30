Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh bag Bronze in Air Pistol Mixed Team event

Guwahati, July 30: In a dynamic event, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched the Bronze medal after recording a 16-10 victory over Wonho Lee and Jin Ye from the Republic of Korea, following 13 shots in the final round on Tuesday.

This is Sarabjot Singh’s first medal at the Olympics and Manu Bhaker’s second. Bhaker also becomes the first Indian female to bag two medals in any single Olympic edition. She also has the chance to win a third medal in the women’s 25m pistol event.

QUALIFICATION ROUND:

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the Bronze Medal shoot-off with a score of 580 in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Qualification Round.

Sarabjot has been a Khelo India Scholarship athlete as well as a Target Olympic Podium Scheme athlete.

Manu has been a former competitor at the Khelo India Games as well as a Target Olympic Podium Scheme athlete.