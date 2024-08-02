Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies for final of 25m pistol event

Guwahati, Aug 2: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker qualified for the final of the women’s 25 pistol event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday.

Bhaker has been ranked second with an overall score of 590-24x, showcasing her strong form.



Bhaker is set to aim for the third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics in the women’s 25-meter pistol final at 1 PM IST on August 3.



Meanwhile, India’s Esha Singh missed out on the final by finishing 18th with a score of 581-17x.

Earlier, Manu Bhaker bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event and then again clinched a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.