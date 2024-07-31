Paris Olympics: Lovlina Bogohain wins opening Round of 16 bout; enters quarterfinals

Guwahati, July 31: Ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain enters the quarterfinals after defeating Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad by 5-0 in the 1st round of the R16 match in women’s 75 kg on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Lovlina will face two-time China’s Olympic medallist Li Qian in the quarterfinals on August 4. Qian’s impressive resume also includes a bronze medal from the 2016 Rio Games and a gold medal from the 2022 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.



According to reports, the 26-year-old boxer received a direct entry into the pre-quarterfinals of the 33rd Paris Games. Borgohain exhibited confidence and composure throughout her performance while delivering accurate strikes during counterattacks. She delivered an impressive performance against her opponent from Norway, securing a decisive 5-0 victory.





