Paris Olympics: India beats Great Britain at Men's Hockey quarterfinal

Guwahati, August 4: The Indian hockey team brought laurels to the country after its quarterfinal win over Great Britain at the ongoing Paris Olympics in 2024. The 10-man Indian hockey team won the first quarterfinal of the men's hockey competition on Sunday with a thrilling 4-2 win after a nail-biting match that ended in a tie between the two teams in regular time, both teams having scored 1-1.

It may be mentioned that the Indian team was given a red card, and subsequently, Amit Horidas had to leave the pitch, and the Indian team played with a nine-player team in the second quarter.



The Indian hockey team, which marched on to a bronze victory in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, went on to score a goal in the 22nd minute and secure a penalty corner. While Britain put up a strong attack, in the shootout, India scored all four of their attempts.



PR Sreejesh's stellar performance had sailed the Indian team to its quarterfinal victory, leading them to the semi-finals.









