Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari enters women's single archery quarterfinal

Guwahati, Aug 3:Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Saturday advanced to the quarterfinals in the individual women's archery event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Deepika defeated Germany’s Michelle Kroppen in the Round of 16 bout.



The Indian archer won 6-4 (2-0, 1-1, 2-0, 0-2, 1-1) against her German opponent during the Round 16 match at Les Invalides.



Deepika began with a dominating performance as she won the first 27-24. In the second set, Deepika got hits of 10, 8, and 9.

