86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports

Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari enters women's single archery quarterfinal

By The Assam Tribune
Paris Olympics: Deepika Kumari enters womens single archery quarterfinal
X

Source: 'X' 

Guwahati, Aug 3:Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Saturday advanced to the quarterfinals in the individual women's archery event at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Deepika defeated Germany’s Michelle Kroppen in the Round of 16 bout.

The Indian archer won 6-4 (2-0, 1-1, 2-0, 0-2, 1-1) against her German opponent during the Round 16 match at Les Invalides.

Deepika began with a dominating performance as she won the first 27-24. In the second set, Deepika got hits of 10, 8, and 9.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick